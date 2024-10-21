A Trinity Catholic College student with a flair for telling stories took home first place in a nationwide animation competition.

Tom Davis, 18, was named the Future Designers Champion of the Future Frames Competition, a competition run by Victoria University of Wellington School of Design Innovation.

The competition only allowed competitors 48 frames to create their animation and the year 13 student earned first place for his creation of a two-second animation of a frog jumping through a forest.

Tom said he was informed he earned first place earlier in the month and was “excited” when he opened the email with the news. Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.