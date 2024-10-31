Aussie Catholic schoolgirls storm Macca’s in viral muck-up prank

A group of Aussie schoolgirls have gone viral after they stormed Macca’s while dressed as Ronald McDonald, causing utter mayhem.

Videos showing the muck up day prank have amassed millions of views after the students from Sacre Coeur in Glen Iris, Victoria shared them on TikTok.

At least 100 girls donned the iconic yellow and red costume, complete with the red curly wig, before descending on their local “Golden Arches” as part of the annual end of school festivities.

The Catholic school girls could be seen running into the fast-food joint in a clip that has been viewed almost 40 million times, while CCTV filmed inside the restaurant revealed how the students completely took over, filling the space from the front entrance to the counter.

A few of the girls event ventured behind the counter to pose for photos, while others were filmed interacting with McDonald's staff members.

