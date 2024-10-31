Catholic Church refuses admission to Notre Dame Cathedral

Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris should remain free for visitors, the church asserted on Thursday, following a call from Culture Minister Rachida Dati for a five-euro entrance fee for tourists.

According to the Archdiocese of Paris, free access to churches and cathedrals is rooted in a 1905 law separating church and state. Additionally, the church’s mission is to welcome everyone, regardless of background, faith, ideology, or financial situation.

Notre Dame has always treated pilgrims and other visitors alike, allowing access even during services. Given the layout of the premises, restricting access would be difficult and would interfere with visitors expressing their “unshakeable attachment to Notre Dame.”

