Catholic-owned gravel pit to be upgraded after council threatens enforcement

A Catholic-owned “gravel pit” – one of central Christchurch’s last remaining rogue gravel car parks – may be upgraded by Christmas, after threats of enforcement action by the city council.

The car park, on the corner of Armagh St and Colombo St, which is owned by the Catholic diocese but operated by Wilson Parking, has been plagued with potholes for years, but a resource consent approved in March was meant to put an end to it.

Come early October – with no work under way – Mark Stevenson, council’s head of planning and consents, told The Press the council was considering enforcement action over the owner’s non-compliance. Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.