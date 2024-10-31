Pope urges fresh and innovative approaches to evangelisation

Pope Francis has urged the Congregation of the Passion of Jesus Christ (Passionists) to modernise their approach to spreading the Gospel, emphasising inclusivity and moving beyond traditional evangelisation methods.

Speaking to members during the Passionists’ 48th General Chapter, Francis stressed the need to engage “the streets, squares and alleyways of the world”, calling it a “test of one’s own joyful and fruitful faith”.

He urged the Passionists to avoid becoming “inflexible and musty” and to seek “new paths and opportunities to facilitate encounters between people and with the Lord”.

Tradition and modernity

Without renouncing established pastoral methods, Francis encouraged a more innovative, accessible approach to evangelisation.

“To go out in this way” he noted, “can only be effective if it springs from the fullness of the love of God and of humanity”, emphasising the need for authentic compassion in mission work.

The Pope’s remarks resonate with a broader call within the Catholic Church to balance tradition with contemporary engagement, aligned with his vision of an open, outward-looking Church.

Mission rooted in prayer

Francis highlighted the importance of prayer and the Word of God as the foundation for effective evangelism. He praised the Passionists’ long tradition of daily devotions and retreats, seeing them as essential to inspiring “events of evangelisation”.

“To create events of evangelisation” he said, “requires a constant rootedness in prayer and in the Word of God.”

Universal mission

Emphasising inclusivity, the Pope described the Passionists’ mission as one with “no exclusions”. He encouraged efforts to reach as many people as possible, calling it a “desirable, indeed necessary” task, as “everyone…is in dire need of the light of the Gospel”.

Francis’ comments reinforce his commitment to a Church that is both grounded in its traditions and actively engaged with the modern world.

News category: World.