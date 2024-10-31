Shakeel Masih was asking for justice. Instead, the father of Roshani Shakeel, a 13-year-old Christian girl abducted, forcibly converted to Islam, and given in marriage against her will in March, was taken into custody last Friday and held for three days on the order of Judge Farooq Latif.

Such an episode represents yet again justice “in reverse”, another human rights violation in Pakistan, where being part of a religious minority continues to be a serious risk factor for one’s own safety and that of loved ones.

Roshani was taken from her family on 13 March. With the complicity of an imam, local authorities facilitated her conversion, falsely registering her as an 18-year-old, and renaming her Zehra Bibi.

News category: News Shorts, World.