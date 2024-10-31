Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Tolaga Bay marks 100 years with special mass

Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Tolaga Bay celebrated 100 years this month with a special mass of thanksgiving led by Bishop Richard Laurenson from the Hamilton Diocese.

About 70 people attended the mass including the Filipino choir which led the singing.

Parish priest Mark Field said it was a good turnout on a perfect spring day.

Hamilton bishop, Richard Laurenson presided at the Mass, and afterwards Phyllis Stewart, a parishioner for over 50 years cut the cake. Read more

