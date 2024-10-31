Following the World Synod, Pope Francis urged Catholics to take an active, hands-on role in addressing the pressing challenges of today’s world.

“Faced with the questions of today’s women and men, the challenges of our time, the urgency of evangelisation and the many wounds that afflict humanity, we cannot sit still” the pope stated.

Francis highlighted the importance of inclusivity. He urged the Church to be open and attentive to the marginalised rather than focusing inward.

The Synod, which lasted several weeks, brought clergy and lay participants from around the world together to discuss pressing matters such as social justice, youth engagement and environmental stewardship.

The Synod’s decision-making process marked a significant shift, with Pope Francis authorising unprecedented collaboration in drafting the final document.

Small sensation

For the first time, bishops, clergy and lay members jointly crafted the Synod’s outcomes. This was hailed as a “small sensation” by Irme Stetter-Karp, President of the Central Committee of German Catholics.

Stetter-Karp saw the shift as an essential move towards a collaborative and inclusive Church that reflects the needs and perspectives of all its members.

“However, it is still clear to see that this World Synod was also a synod of bishops” emphasised Stetter-Karp. “It did not go so far as to derive a consistent equality of the sexes from the inalienable dignity of every human being.”

Women’s leadership

Meanwhile, Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández, prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, urged the Synod of Bishops to act swiftly in recognising and empowering women’s leadership and ministry in the Church.

“I am convinced that we cannot wait to take steps forward for the empowerment of women in the Church” he said to some 100 synod members on 24 October. He explained that this involves clarifying which roles require ordination and which do not. This was a key focus for the current study group.

Pope Francis concluded with a message of unity. “Let us confidently continue our journey together. Let us take off the cloak of despondency, let us entrust our blindness to the Lord, let us stand up and carry the joy of the Gospel through the streets of the world.”

