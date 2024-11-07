NZ joins Red November for world’s persecuted Christians

New Zealand’s Diocese of Palmerston North held the world’s first Red November event this year.

Bishop John Adams celebrated the initiative at the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit last Sunday, 3 November, to show solidarity with persecuted Christians suffering increasing violence, persecution and human rights abuses worldwide.

Adams’ support involved flooding the Cathedral with red light and celebrating all weekend Masses for the persecuted faithful. His homilies focused on the need to recall and pray for the suffering Church.

Joining in Red November

Over half New Zealand and Australia’s dioceses are taking part in Red November, with participation more than twice last year’s count.

Thousands of people will be taking a moment to remember, pray for and support Christians suffering persecution around the world.

In addition, 24 cathedrals in Australia and New Zealand are lighting up in red, holding Masses and prayer gatherings and sharing the testimonies of persecuted people.

All five Eastern Catholic Eparchies are participating, those whose communities include many who have been affected by persecution.

This year’s national focus is on supporting Christians in the Holy Land.

About Red November

Red November aims to shed light on the suffering of Christians and advocate for faith and freedom.

Bernard Toutounji, National Director of Aid to the Church in Need in Australia and New Zealand, says the increasing support shows growing awareness and concern for Christian persecution. It is an important wake-up call to the West not to take their faith for granted, he says.

“Red November is a time to acknowledge the terrible extent to which martyrdoms, massacres and the mass exodus of Christians from their homelands are happening today due to worsening Christian persecution worldwide” he says.

“Commemorating Red November is a sign of solidarity – the universality of our Church demands that we do not let our brothers and sisters suffer in silence.

“The crimson red reminds us of blood-stained martyrs and burned-down churches. Their testimony and witness of faith challenges and inspires us to treasure and live out our own more deeply.”

ACN Australia and New Zealand is inviting all parishes to participate in Red November by holding a dedicated Mass, prayer event, collection or showing a video about the challenges faced by Christians in the Holy Land.

Almost 340 million Christians – or one in seven – live in a country where they suffer some form of persecution says Pew Research.

