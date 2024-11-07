Fire in Auckland mosque: Firefighters called to blaze in New Lynn by police, claims of hate crime

A fire that has left an Auckland mosque gutted this morning was an alleged hate crime, a senior member of the mosque claims.

Firefighters were called to the fire in the Imam Reza Mosque in New Lynn at 9.43am.

A man connected to the Astley Ave religious centre said police were focusing on a back window found smashed this morning.

”It’s crazy,” he said.

“Doing things like this just creates more hatred, more fear.” Read more

