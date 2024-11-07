Fire in Auckland mosque: Firefighters called to blaze in New Lynn by police, claims of hate crime

Czech theologian and priest Tomas Halik explains in an interview with katholisch.de why this is not the end, but just the beginning, now the second session of the World Synod in Rome is over. Mr Halik, the discussions at the Read more
The synodal process has shown a concerning lack of rigorous theological examination of the liturgy—both its theological essence and its ritual execution—leading to debates and speculative discussions that hinder the Church’s progress. This deficiency is starkly highlighted in paragraphs 26-28 Read more
Mention the word sin these day and people can become quite prickly. Typical comments range from “There’s too much emphasis about sin”, “my sins put Jesus on the Cross”, “I’m unworthy”, “I’m a sinner” to “it’s all negative”. This guilt-based Read more
Gendered misconduct on the rise, female teachers scared of being “deepfaked” and parents protecting badly behaved boys: this is high school in 2024. “But what if she sent them to him first?” Devastating words from a teenager that made me Read more