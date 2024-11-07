McAleese and others criticise Synod final document

Dr Mary McAleese has criticised the final document of the Catholic Church’s Synod on Synodality, saying there is “nothing” in it that could not have been written “in a half day” by Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith “before the synodal circus started”.

In a statement expressing frustration at the 52-page report which was adopted in Rome by a two-thirds majority of the 368 delegates, Dr McAleese said, “Not one single thing has shifted even marginally.

“The final Synod report is one big wordy yawn signifying absolutely nothing,” she said, so much so that the Pope has decided not to issue a post-synodal exhortation.

However, the final document did recommend an overhaul in the training of future priests, greater lay involvement in selecting bishops, expansion of women’s ministries and a revision of church law to mandate greater transparency and accountability throughout the church.

News category: News Shorts, World.