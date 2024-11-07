Nuns don’t get paid so Eva Mendes went to Hollywood

Once upon a time, Eva Mendes dreamt of wearing a habit instead of a Hollywood glam gown.

Yes, the sizzling star who lights up the screen with her performances was ready to devote her life to the Catholic Church.

But the plot twist?

She learned that nuns don’t get paid. Game over for the convent dream!

Growing up in LA, Mendes was raised in a lower-middle-class Cuban-American family.

She had visions of becoming a nun dedicated to faith and service.

But her sister shattered that holy dream with a simple yet crushing truth: "Eva, you know, nuns don't get paid." And just like that, the sacred aspirations evaporated.

News category: Odd Spot.