UK’s first Catholic medical school to open in 2026

St Mary’s University in Twickenham, London, plans to establish Britain’s first Catholic medical school, set to open in September 2026.

This initiative aims to address the country’s urgent need for medical professionals while integrating Catholic values into medical education.

“The need for medical professionals in the UK is enormous” a university spokesperson acknowledged.

As London’s Catholic university, St Mary’s says the school will prioritise ethics-based education and focus on compassionate, patient-centred care.

“Our Catholic mission is integral to our values. We will ensure that our students can flourish with the best possible support” said the spokesperson.

The university aims to produce “ethically discerning” graduates in their medical practice, reflecting its Catholic identity.

Founding Dean of the School of Medicine, Professor Michael Bewick, added “Complemented by the existing successful Allied Health and Sports Science provision, St Mary’s is the natural place to establish a forward-thinking centre of medical training”.

Cornerstone of the University’s plan

In a press release regarding the new Catholic medical school, the university said it had received assurance that it is “on track and making good progress toward required standards for medical education”.

According to the release, the university is currently ranked in the country’s top 10 for student experience. It is also ranked in the top 5 for teaching quality.

St Mary’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Anthony McClaran, said “The launch of a School of Medicine is a cornerstone of the University’s plan for strategic growth and is in keeping with our tradition of delivering a sustained, positive impact on society.

“The school will contribute to the workforce development demands in the UK for more doctors and medical professionals. And it will also train global professionals able to work anywhere in the world” McClaran claimed.

“Our approach to developing the whole person during students’ time at SMU will mean medics of the future will leave this university with the technical and personal skills they need to deliver truly holistic, compassionate, patient-centred care” McClaran said.

Sources

Catholic News Agency

St Mary’s University

