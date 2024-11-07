‘We must ensure the next generation believe in God’

Some dioceses and parishes will not survive financially in the future and while there is “pain in letting go” passing on the Faith is more important, the Primate of All Ireland has said.

Simply “ensuring that the next generation of Irish people believe in God” is the reality the Church is facing, not the expensive upkeep of buildings, Archbishop of Armagh Eamon Martin told The Irish Catholic.

“I’m very hopeful about the future but I do realise there is a lot of pain in letting go, there is a lot of worry. You look at the maintenance of buildings and huge churches and the expenses, financially the Church is going to be very, very poor – not to mention the impact of paying the just compensation to people who’ve been abused,” Archbishop Martin said.

