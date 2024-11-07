‘Worst I’ve ever seen’: Charity store left with huge mess to clean

“This is the worst I’ve ever seen it.”

Those were the words of Salvation Army charity store volunteer Melissa Marshall, who arrived for her shift about 8.45am on Saturday to find more than 20 black garbage bags flying around the Maunganui Rd site’s carpark and piles of clothing left lying on the ground.

A large drop-off of clothes had been left overnight and rummaged through by the morning, leaving her with a clean-up job that would take up her whole shift.

“This is going to take all day,” she said while cleaning up the mess.

“If it had rained, this would all be in the bin and it would all go to waste.” Read more

