Concern over unemployment rate for Pasifika in Aotearoa

Just over 60 percent of Pacific people in Aotearoa New Zealand are employed, new figures show.

The latest Stats NZ data, released this week, said the Pacific employment rate for the September 2024 quarter was at 60.8 percent, down from 63.3 per cent for the same time last year.

For the population of Aotearoa as a whole, the seasonally adjusted employment rate in the September 2024 quarter was 67.8 percent, downslightly from 68.4 percent last quarter, and 69.3 percent in the September 2023 quarter. Read more

