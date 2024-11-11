Spain’s Constitutional Court (TC, by its Spanish acronym) has ruled that by refusing to admit a woman, a male Catholic brotherhood violated the legal precept of non-discrimination based on her sex and her right to association.

In 2008, María Teresita Laborda Sanz requested to join the Pontifical, Royal, and Venerable Slavery of the Most Holy Christ of La Laguna, a public association of the faithful founded in 1545.

Article 1 of the statutes of the brotherhood states that it is “a religious association of gentlemen, established to promote among its members a more perfect Christian life, the exercise of works of evangelical piety, and the increase of devotion and veneration of the holy image of Our Crucified Lord,” which is why the application was denied.

News category: News Shorts, World.