Gloriavale’s banned books list revealed

Gloriavale families have been cautioned against reading a range of popular books.

Fairy tales, books that celebrate Christmas and children’s stories depicting animals dressed in clothes, were all among those cautioned against, by a senior leader checking the community’s reading material.

In an email sent to members last month and obtained by RNZ, Servant Peter Righteous said he personally preferred writers who taught “total submission and obedience to the gospel” and binned a book “infected with feminist propaganda”.

“In the last couple of weeks I’ve been asked to comment on books that have come into the community, or may be coming in, mainly in the realm of homeschooling resources. I was disappointed to find books celebrating Christmas on our shelves, and others that were simply worldly,” he wrote. Read more

