New apostolic nuncio presents his credentials

Archbishop Gabor Pinter, the new Apostolic Nuncio to New Zealand and the Pacific, presented his credentials to Bishops Conference president Bishop Steve Lowe on Sunday at The Metropolitan Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Wellington.

In addition to the New Zealand Catholic bishops, Eparchs from four Eastern Rite Churches were also present.

The Eparchs are based in Australia but are responsible for the faithful of their churches in New Zealand and the Pacific.

Source: NZ Catholic Bishops Conference

