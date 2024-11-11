Bishop Wilfred Chikpa Anagbe of the Catholic Diocese of Makurdi in Nigeria has called for action to address escalating insecurity in Nigeria’s Benue State, which has led to the closure of more than 15 parishes in his Episcopal See.

In an interview with ACI Africa on the sidelines of the 7th International Theological Conference organised by the Institute of Consecrated Life in Africa (InCLA), Bishop Anagbe urged the Nigerian government to prioritise security to restore hope and enable displaced persons to return to their ancestral homes.

“Benue State is like the epicentre of what is happening. In my Diocese of Makurdi, I have lost about 14 to 15 parishes now,” the Nigerian Catholic Bishop said.

