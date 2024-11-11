Pope Francis visits pro-abortion rights advocate Emma Bonino

Pope Francis made an unexpected visit to Italian politician and former Foreign Minister Emma Bonino, a prominent pro-abortion advocate, at her residence in Rome on Tuesday.

Bonino, also known for her work on migrant issues, received roses and chocolates from the Pope, marking a cordial meeting between the two long-acquainted figures.

Elected to the Italian parliament in 1976, Emma Bonino entered politics as a member of the anti-establishment Radical Party. She played a central role in advocating for the legalisation of abortion in Italy. It was achieved in 1978, with the law later affirmed by a national referendum in 1981.

A former European Commissioner, Bonino also leads the “Più Europa” (More Europe) party.

Fostering dialogue

This latest meeting between Francis and Bonino highlights the Pope’s ongoing efforts to foster dialogue, even with those whose views diverge significantly from Church teachings.

Bonino’s position on abortion contrasts sharply with Francis’ vocal opposition to abortion. He has likened it to “murder” and “hiring a hitman”.

Yet the Pope has built connections with numerous Italian public figures, regardless of ideological differences.

In her social media post, Bonino expressed gratitude for the Pope’s “extraordinary humanity” and noted that he had described her as an “example of freedom and resistance”.

Collaboration on migration

Pope Francis and Bonino share a history of collaboration on humanitarian efforts, particularly in relation to migration.

In 2015, they met at the Vatican to support initiatives for refugee children. They met again in 2016 at the Apostolic Palace where discussions centred on migration and societal integration issues.

Francis has praised Bonino also for helping Italy understand and connect with African nations, underscoring their shared commitment to migrant rights.

The Vatican confirmed the Pope’s visit but declined to give further details. Bonino shared a photograph of their meeting, showing her and the Pope seated in wheelchairs on her terrace.

As he left, Pope Francis responded to journalists outside, saying Bonino was “very well…she is always cordial”.

Sources

Reuters

Vatican News

News category: World.