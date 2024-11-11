Religious tourism is worth a lot and we’re missing out

Religious tourism to sacred and religious sites does occur in New Zealand is far down the list of places wanderlusting worshippers from across the globe will come to, says travel writer Josh Martin.

Our oldest church – Christ Church in Russell – is not yet 200 years old.

That’s not to say there aren’t natural wonders and views worthy of a mainstream deity. Many link with Māori mythology like Cape Reinga and the peaks of Tongariro National Park, he adds.

More than money

Martin says the religious tourism market is worth a pretty penny.

Pointing to UN World Tourism Organisation’s findings, he says international statistics estimate 330 million people travel for religious reasons each year.

The market is huge.

“It’s almost bigger than Jesus, with an economic impact ranging as high as $250 billion annually while direct revenue is thought to be closer to $15 billion, according to market analysis firm Future Market Insights.

“As a non-Muslim, I’m unable to go to Hajj in the sacred city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia. While Jerusalem, a holy city for three major religions, is firmly off the list for now, showing how a religious conflict has permeated vast swathes of the world for centuries but is also still very current.”

Everyone has their own agenda when visiting sacred and religious sites. For some, they’re rites of passage on an OE; for others, journeys into the past; for some it’s a pilgrimage.

It’s also a learning opportunity.

“In many destinations, even if you’re agnostic or fairly light-of-faith, religion is often a rich seam of understanding local cultures, customs and history.”

Just visiting the Vatican, Angkor Wat or the Blue Mosque make you appreciate how religion, wealth and power were intertwined in centuries past, he says.

In times of destitution, they built big churches and temples adorned with riches.

He can’t see New Zealand following suit though. It just isn’t up there with the world’s best, he feels.

What does New Zealand offer in the way of religious tourism?

Perhaps what’s considered “best” depends on advertising and a little unknown ingredient.

Trip Advisor recommends Hamilton’s Sikh Temple, Parnell’s Holy Trinity Cathedral, St Mary of the Angels in Wellington, St Patrick’s Akaroa and the Hare Krishna Temple in Auckland.

One of the many religious pilgrimage opportunities the internet suggests is Kiwi Pilgrimages, a New Zealand response to the worldwide resurgence of the medieval concept of pilgrimage.

There are also numerous spiritual tourism experiences offered through various Māōri websites.

