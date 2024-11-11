Bishop changes his tune – favours synodal process

After formally banning several “doctrinally problematic” hymns last week, a Missouri bishop, Shawn McKnight, changed his tune, rescinding his original decree in favour of a 12-month synodal process.

In his 5 November decree, McKnight wrote “It is now clear that an authentically synodal process of greater consultation did not occur prior to its promulgation”.

He said he had ordered a “more comprehensive consultation with the relevant parties within the diocese” related to sacred music.

The move will now include the views of musicians, music ministers and “everyone else who has a perspective on the music used in liturgies across the diocese”.

He is looking to have a decision by August 2025.

“I am excited about moving forward with an open mind and an open heart” McKnight says.

“Music is such an important part of who we are as Catholics … I am eager to hear from everyone, in a synodal process of deep listening, as we embark on this process together.”

Through this, McKnight aims to determine how best to use sacred music to encourage active liturgy participation.

Forbidden hymns back for now

In his decree of October 24, McKnight listed a dozen commonly used contemporary hymns that were to be “absolutely forbidden” in the diocese after the end of the month.

He obtained that list from Father Daniel Merz, a diocesan pastor and chairman of the diocesan liturgical commission. After several years of research and consultations with priests ministering in the diocese, Merz recommended banning the hymns.

McKnight’s new decree notes it is “important to recognise that some hymns in current distribution may not be appropriate for use in Catholic liturgies”.

Unlike his October decree, the new one does not include the names of any of the previously banned hymns.

Instead, it describes the criteria set by the US bishops’ Committee on Doctrine that must be considered when determining whether a hymn is suitable for the liturgy.

McKnight acknowledges the “spirited discussion” on social media and various media outlets following the publication of the banned hymn list.

Banned composers stay banned

The new decree retains a diocesan ban on the use of any music composed by persons who “have been found by his or her diocesan bishop or competent authority to be credibly accused of sexual abuse”.

It specifically mentions hymns and music by David Haas, Cesaréo Gabarain and Ed Conlin.

“It is vital that we ensure the greatest care be taken to prevent scandal from marring the beautiful celebration of the Eucharist” McKnight noted.

