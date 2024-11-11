In the context of the Sports Jubilee of 2025, whose general motto is Hope, the Dicastery for Culture and Education has decided to celebrate this date with an international photography competition under the title “Sport in Motion.”

“Sport in Motion – What Is Essential Is Invisible to the Eyes” is the theme of the international photography competition, promoted by the Dicastery for Culture and Education in the framework of the Jubilee and directed by youths younger than 25. The competition includes five “categories”: “Sport and Hope”, “Sport and Family”, ”Sport and Ecology”, “Sport and Disability” and “Sport and Politics”.

Until April 30, any young person who wishes to participate can send unpublished photographs — not altered by using Artificial Intelligence and taken after 2020 — to the following e-mail address: sportinmotion@dce.va.

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.