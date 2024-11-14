Italy feels Catholic but Church needs to modernise

A recent study by research company Censis for the Italian Bishops’ Conference reveals that, while 71% of Italians identify as Catholic, fewer than half attend church regularly and individualistic approaches to faith are on the rise.

The report, released just before Italy’s first Synodal Assembly, highlights a shifting landscape in Italy’s religious practices and challenges for the Catholic Church.

Growing individualism

Of those identifying as Catholic, only 15.3% attend church regularly, while 34.9% participate occasionally and 20.9% say they are “practising”.

This trend is particularly stark among younger Italians, with just 10.9% of 18-34 year-olds practising their faith.

The report points to “religious individualism” as a key factor, with 56.1% of those disengaged from the Church and citing a preference for private, personal expressions of faith.

Giuseppe De Rita, president of Censis, says “The grey area in the Church of today is the result of the prevailing individualism of course, but also of a Church that struggles to indicate a beyond.

“The Church has always helped Italian society to go beyond.

“It must rediscover this capacity, because a Church which is only horizontal does not intercept those drunk with individualism. For them, it is not enough to replace ‘I’ with a ‘we’. They need something beyond, something that takes them past the self.

“It is no coincidence—and this should concern us as Catholics—that extremisms are on the rise globally.”

Old-fashioned Church needs to adapt

The report identifies disconnects between younger Catholics and traditional church practices.

Almost 58% of young Italians claim some connection to Catholicism, yet many express disinterest in conventional participation.

Among practising Catholics, 60.8% believe the Church needs to adapt to contemporary society, a sentiment reflecting broader cultural shifts.

Research also suggests concerns over the Church’s relevance, with many viewing it as “too old-fashioned”.

Among those who feel disconnected, 45.1% say the Church is outdated while 27.8% cite a lack of clear direction.

Additionally, 43.6% of Italians view the Church as male-dominated, with women’s roles a noted point of contention.

Abuse scandals impact Church credibility

Abuse allegations within the Church have further affected public perception, with 7 in 10 Italians, including 6 in 10 practising Catholics, stating that these scandals undermine the Church’s credibility.

Many see the Church’s slow response to modern issues as another reason for disengagement.

“The desire for a more courageous Church is evident” the study notes, as 49.2% of Italians call for a stronger lay involvement. This finding aligns with a broader push for the Church to be more inclusive and transparent.

Faith remains integral to Italy’s cultural identity

Despite these challenges, 79.8% of Italians say their cultural roots are Catholic. 66% pray and 61.4% consider Catholicism central to Italy’s national identity.

Religious symbols like the cross and figures such as the Virgin Mary remain significant for many Italians, even among non-believers.

As the Italian Bishops’ Conference prepares for the Synodal Assembly which will host delegates from across Italy, the study emphasises a crucial challenge: how to modernise the Church while preserving its role in Italy’s spiritual and cultural life.

Source

News category: World.