Mothers want forced adoptions included in national apology to abuse in care survivors

Thursday, November 14th, 2024

Women whose newborn babies were forcibly taken for adoption want to be included in today’s national apology for abuse in care.

The final report from the Royal Commission of Inquiry into abuse in care found forced adoptions were often organised by church institutions, state social workers, and medical professionals.

Commissioners found many women were either not allowed to meet their newborn babies or to bond with them. Read more

