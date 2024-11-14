  1. CathNews New Zealand
Post Trump victory US women show surge of interest in no sex

Thursday, November 14th, 2024

In the hours and days since it became clear that Donald Trump would be re-elected president of the United States, there’s been a surge of interest in the US for 4B.

Young liberal women across TikTok and Instagram are discussing and sharing information about the South Korean feminist movement, in which straight women refuse to marry, have children, date or have sex with men. Continue reading

