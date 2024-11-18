AI explains Catholicism in new Polish chapel

A Polish priest has created a small chapel in the city of Poznan, which besides an altar, lectern, chairs and crucifix, offers an AI-powered programme allowing visitors to ask questions about Catholicism and faith.

Priest Radek Rakowski’s parish initially planned to build a traditional church, before opting for a more modern chapel installed on the ground floor of a residential building, with large windows, a striking neon light, and a cozy coffee corner inside.

Parishioners who visit the chapel gain access via an app, also used to operate the lights and order a drink from the coffee machine. At the lectern, visitors push a button to put their questions to the AI guide.

