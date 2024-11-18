Archbishop feeds vulnerable at Cathedral forecourt

Emulating Pope Francis, Sydney’s Archbishop Anthony Fisher OP invited the city’s most vulnerable to come to lunch at St Mary’s Cathedral forecourt on Friday.

Hundreds of people responded to the invitation. Over 100 volunteers fed them in the spirit of community and charity.

The Archbishop, who joined the diners for the meal, spoke of his great joy at being able to offer and share a meal with them in the shadow of St Mary’s Cathedral – which is Sydney’s mother church — to share a common humanity.

“For me, it’s such a special joy to share a meal with you and offer food and hospitality to you in this sacred heart of Sydney” he told those gathered.

Following the Pope’s example

Fr Peter Smith had the idea for Street Feast after Pope Francis first observed the World Day of the Poor on 19 November 2017.

His theme for that day was “Let us love, not with words but with deeds”.

What started as a meal has become “a great celebration for our city” Smith said.

It grows every year.

Smith’s humble sausage sizzle and bread roll has turned into a feast.

Groups like St Merkorious Charity have been providing “a true feast, and groups like Payce Foundation who give us an enormous amount of funding” he said.

Stalls from charities like Vinnies abound. It’s “just growing and growing” Smith said.

A great vibe

Mark Bampton, one of the guests at the meal, says he accepted the Sydney Archdiocese’s invitations for food and fraternity.

“It’s a great vibe here today” he said. “It’s good to see so many people here. The volunteers have come up and have been with us. It makes you feel seen and loved”.

St Merkorious Charity, which makes 4,000 meals a week for the elderly, homeless and disabled, oversaw the food provision at Street Feast. They says they made “about 500 kebabs, 500 falafel and lots of food and beautiful salads”.

“It’s an amazing event. And this is what we’re here for. To put smiles on people’s faces and show that we’re here to support them in their hardship” Bampton said.

Other invited guests such as the Federal Member for Sydney were overjoyed at witnessing the spirit of generosity on display.

“It’s really at the heart of Jesus’ message. It’s about love for everyone. I’m so impressed with the generosity of the people who come, their generosity to one another. The generosity of the organisations and the volunteers who come out to serve lunch, to be here to show fellowship. It’s wonderful to see and be a part of.”

When he finished eating, Bampton thanked the hundreds who made today possible for people “doing it tough” and especially “the church for all the goodwill”.

We must all give up some of our time to stop and talk to the city’s vulnerable, to get to know them and realise the struggles that they go through” Smith said.

“Jesus constantly went out to the margins. And I think that’s what we need to do as a Church as well.”

