Catholic woman awarded $12.7 million in lawsuit over COVID vaccine

A jury awarded a Catholic Michigan woman US$12.7 million (NZ$21.6m) in a religious discrimination lawsuit after her former employer — Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan (BCBSM) — refused to give her a religious exemption from the company’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate and fired her.

The woman, Lisa Domski, submitted a religious exemption request to the company because the three COVID-19 vaccines approved at the time had been developed or tested using foetal cell lines that originated from abortions, according to court documents.

In her request, Domski wrote that taking the vaccine “would be a terrible sin and distance my relationship with God.” BCBSM determined that her position did not meet the criteria for a religious exemption.

