NZ Catholic bishops lament sexual abuse

In a letter read at all Masses last Sunday, the NZ Catholic bishops lamented the actions and lack of actions, the sins and crimes of priests, religious and lay people working in Catholic settings.

They said that some of the earlier responses and solutions were ill-advised and had devastating consequences. Along with the sins and crimes of the priests, religious and lay workers, they are left full of shame.

The bishops said they have heard how the response of Church leaders was inadequate, inappropriate and, in many cases, added to survivors’ grief and trauma.

Renewing their sincere and unconditional apology to victims of abuse in the Catholic Church, the bishops acknowledged that words can never replace what was stolen or fully restore what was destroyed – and to this end they continue to reflect on the lessons of the Royal Commission.

Looking back, the bishops say they cannot change the past, but they can help shape the future.

The Sunday assembly also engaged in a Litany of Lament.

Shaping the future

“Starting from the place of shame and disgrace, but emboldened by hope, we as the faith community must continue working to ensure that history does not repeat itself” the bishops wrote.

They say they have made significant changes to their procedures and protocols, the prime among them being that the police are best placed to investigate criminal allegations.

They also pledge to work closely with survivors, stating “We honour them for their courage” and that they are “striving to create better opportunities to assist those who have been harmed”. They have learned that “safeguarding is everyone’s responsibility”.

The bishops conclude their letter by quoting from Pope Francis – “Looking back to the past, no effort to beg pardon and to seek to repair the harm done will ever be sufficient.

“Looking ahead to the future, no effort must be spared to create a culture able to prevent such situations from happening, but also to prevent the possibility of their being covered up and perpetuated.”

PM’s historic appology

The NZ Bishops’ statement follows on from last week’s historic apology by New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, acknowledging the abuse suffered by survivors in state and faith-based care, marking a significant step toward healing for many affected.

The Prime Minister’s emotional apology underlines a national commitment to accountability and reform.

