Memorial service in Christchurch for Yanfei Bao

Monday, November 18th, 2024

A public memorial service will be held for real estate agent Yanfei Bao in Christchurch next week.

Organisers said people were invited to attend the service at Our Lady of Victories Church in Sockburn at 11am on Monday to remember the 44-year-old mother’s “beautiful life”, “celebrate all her incredible accomplishments” and share their favourite memories of her. Read more

