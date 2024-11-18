Teens rapt with goodwill now busy wrapping toys

Giving is more rewarding than receiving, and when it involves sifting and sorting through a mountain of toys, it’s a heap of fun too.

Such has been the experience of students at St Peter’s College in Palmerston North who have amassed more than 1000 dolls, books, figures, teddy bears, Lego sets and Nerf guns for a festive toy drive.

They are now busy boxing them up for families in need who will otherwise have little under the tree this Christmas. Read more

