Millions left over from restoring Notre Dame Cathedral

Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris has been restored – and millions of euros donated from across the globe are surplus to current requirement.

The fire of April 2019 ignited nearly $1 billion in pledged donations from across the world within days.

Not all the money was needed

Restoration chief Philippe Jost says €140 million (around NZ$252,000,000) still remains from the funds as the cathedral prepares to reopen next month.

The surplus will be used to support vital future preservation work on the central Paris cathedral.

Jost says people’s generosity after the fire and the way the donated funds were managed was “very attentive and professional”.

The funds will be used to maintain the cathedral “in agreement with the patrons and donors to carry out needed work” he says.

The 861-year-old Notre Dame cathedral has an ongoing need for work to ensure its preservation and structural integrity.

He also confirmed that the billionaire tycoons who pledged vast sums in the aftermath of the blaze have “fulfilled their financial commitments”.

They all “honoured their pledges made on the night of the fire or in the hours that followed” he says.

Initially, the transfer of the promised funds seemed to hang in the balance as billionaire donors held back, waiting for specific restoration plans and negotiations outlining how their contributions would be used.

Initially this caused some frustration.

Smaller donations were used to cover tasks such as removing toxic lead dust and structural fortifications.

Critics from around the world questioned whether the donors were motivated by desire for legacy more than by a commitment to preserving France’s cultural heritage.

Reopening date of Notre Dame announced

As the date nears for Notre Dame Cathedral’s reopening, the eight bells in its northern belfry, partially destroyed in the blaze, rang out last week for the first time since 2019, their resonance carrying across the city.

The world-famous cathedral’s ceremonial opening is programmed for 7 December. Its first service will take place the next day.

President Macron plans to give a short speech in front of the cathedral on 7 December and will be present at the first service the next day.

Due to the separation of Church and State, there has been debate about Macron’s appearances as part of the celebrations.

