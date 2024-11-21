France’s powerful culture minister on Monday clashed with the country’s Roman Catholic establishment over whether tourists should pay to enter Notre Dame cathedral when it reopens next month.

Before a devastating 2019 blaze ravaged the landmark, Notre Dame was among the most visited buildings in Europe. Once the cathedral reopens on December 7 and 8, 14 to 15 million visitors a year are expected to visit.

But where tourists to London’s St Paul’s have to pay 25 pounds (NZ$54) and non-praying visitors to Milan’s Duomo need to pay at least 10 euros (NZ$18), those wishing to marvel at France’s most famous religious building could previously do so without opening their wallets.

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.