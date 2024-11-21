  1. CathNews New Zealand
Church and state clash over entry fee for Notre Dame Cathedral

Thursday, November 21st, 2024

France’s powerful culture minister on Monday clashed with the country’s Roman Catholic establishment over whether tourists should pay to enter Notre Dame cathedral when it reopens next month.

Before a devastating 2019 blaze ravaged the landmark, Notre Dame was among the most visited buildings in Europe. Once the cathedral reopens on December 7 and 8, 14 to 15 million visitors a year are expected to visit.

But where tourists to London’s St Paul’s have to pay 25 pounds (NZ$54) and non-praying visitors to Milan’s Duomo need to pay at least 10 euros (NZ$18), those wishing to marvel at France’s most famous religious building could previously do so without opening their wallets.

