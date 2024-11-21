Churches are hot property, especially the converted

Churches appear to be the latest thing on the real estate market. They make highly sought-after living spaces, especially if someone’s already converted the ecclesiastical into the domestic, property agents say.

One Roof editor Owen Vaughan says there will always be a market for quirky spaces with a sense of reverence. Some are converted into houses and others into commercial premises like eateries – or function venues like the former chapel at the Marist Seminary in Taradale.

But those considering buying a church need to be aware that they can be expensive to buy, renovate and maintain. Some are heritage listed.

Practical concerns

Wairarapa-based real estate agent David McHattie has a bit of experience, selling three churches in recent years.

“Once you actually bore down to the costs… for most people it becomes too hard” he says.

Wellington architect Simon Novak advises “You need to be passionate about it – and have time… You do it because you’re in love with it”.

That seems to be a commonly held view among agents and buyers.

Most churches that go on the market have been deconsecrated. The renovated and converted ones don’t present buyers with much in the way of trouble, says Vaughan.

It’s a different story if you have to convert the building. The churches are often old. Buyers could have “a kind of testing time” trying to get their renovation project through all the rules and regulations, Vaughn says.

Size is another issue to consider. Where renovating rooms in a house can be challenging, doing the same in a cavernous church space is something else.

“So you’ve got to have a lot of faith when you take on these projects” says Vaughn.

You also need to be brave

Lower Hutt couple Jane and Wayne Gillingham know about converting a church building. They bought Greytown’s 1880-built Sacred Heart Church for $625,000.

They didn’t have a plan for its use – they just wanted to repair its sorry-looking dilapidated state.

Once repair work started, local congregations began asking if they could use the building for services and social activities. The answer was “yes”.

Now the building has a new roof, upgraded kitchen and bathrooms and a freshly landscaped garden. It will host weddings – which “might help pay the rates and insurance” – and community gatherings, the Gillinghams say.

On a completely different scale – and needing major seismic-strengthening work – is Oriental Bay’s 1908-built St Gerard’s monastery and chapel complex. Its new owners purchased it for a reported $4.65 million last year. They’re keeping mum about the prominent landmark’s future.

But even though there is an enthusiastic market, not everyone’s brave enough – or wants to – live in a church, Vaughn comments.

“They’re a bit like marmite” he says unexpectedly. “Not everyone likes them. Some think they’re creepy. Others love living in them. They make popular Airbnb accommodation. Some love the stained glass and the ecclesiastical ambiance.”

But there’s certainly a market for the willing. And prices are still moderate Vaughn says.

