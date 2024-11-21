Claims that chiefs and police monitor sermons in Kenya

Former Kenyan Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua now claims the government is using chiefs and police to monitor sermons in churches across the country to gather intelligence.

Gachagua alleged that certain state forces had directed chiefs to monitor sermons by the clergy as a means of intimidation.

“I have heard that chiefs are being sent to churches to see what bishops are preaching, please chiefs that is not your work, don’t be misused,” he said during a church service in Kajiado North.

The Former Deputy President emphasized that the move goes against the constitution that guarantees Kenyans their freedom of speech and worship adding that religious institutions should be respected.

News category: News Shorts, World.