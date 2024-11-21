Racist tirade on way to church sees man convicted

A South Otago man, who was on his way to church, engaged two service station workers in a racist tirade!

Robert Graham Mathieson, 62, a Clinton pensioner, represented himself at a judge-alone trial before JPs Drewe Carran and Judy Smart in the Gore District Court on Wednesday.

Mathieson, who was charged with using insulting language in a public place, was convicted and fined $300. However, he told the JPs they had ‘’made the wrong decision’’ and that he was going to appeal the sentence.

Mathieson had gone to Clinton’s RD Petroleum Express service station to put air in his car tyres. However, the air compressor was not working, and he had a brief altercation with a worker before the manager, Sidharan Akhil Paininnal, arrived. Continue reading

