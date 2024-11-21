Almost ten years after the Islamist attack on its editorial offices, the satirical magazine “Charlie Hebdo” is looking for the best cartoons that criticise religion. The competition is aimed at “those who are fed up with living in a world ruled by God and religion”, writes the editorial team on its website. “Give vent to your anger about the influence of all religions on their freedoms.”

The appeal, entitled “#MockingGod”, is aimed at cartoonists and caricaturists from all over the world. The best drawings are to be published in the satirical magazine to mark the tenth anniversary of the terrorist attack.

On 7 January 2015, Islamist terrorists broke into the editorial offices of “Charlie Hebdo” and killed twelve people. The magazine had previously published cartoons of Muhammad.

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.