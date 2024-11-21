Unborn baby dies after urgent scan results sent ‘nowhere’

The results of an urgent scan for an overdue baby with medical concerns were sent to “nowhere”, resulting in a stillbirth that could potentially have been avoided.

The devastating outcome led the first-time mother to file a complaint with the Health and Disciplinary Commission to ensure the system makes changes and incidents like this never happen again.

Now, the Deputy Health and Disability Commissioner has found Pacific Radiology and the midwife breached the woman’s right to care by not sending the scan through and not following up on it.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to Ms A and her partner for the loss of their precious baby daughter, Baby A,” Deputy Commissioner Rose Wall said in a decision released today. Read more

