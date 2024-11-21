Vatican pressured to apply US clergy abuse policy worldwide

Survivors of clergy abuse are calling on the Vatican to adopt a global zero-tolerance policy for predator priests, similar to the rules implemented in the US Catholic Church in 2002.

The survivors argue that such measures are necessary to protect children worldwide.

The US policy, often referred to as “one strike and you’re out”, requires the permanent removal of a priest from ministry following a single substantiated or admitted act of abuse. It was approved during the US clergy abuse scandal which came to light through investigative reporting in The Boston Globe.

However, the Vatican did not introduce this policy. Global survivor networks have urged Pope Francis to implement this approach universally.

In other regions, priests found guilty of abusing minors are often assigned limited ministry roles. Sometimes, they are simply prohibited from presenting themselves as clergy rather than being formally removed from the priesthood.

The proposal stems from a June meeting in Rome during a rare collaboration between survivors and church safeguarding experts. Participants included safeguarding leaders such as Rev. Hans Zollner as well as survivor groups and diplomats from multiple countries.

“Despite Pope Francis’ repeated calls for zero tolerance on abuse, his words have yet to lead to any real action” said Gemma Hickey, president of Ending Clergy Abuse (ECA) and herself a survivor of abuse.

Cultural differences cited

Supporters of the global policy, such as US canon lawyer Nicholas Cafardi, believe applying the US norms internationally would strengthen the Church’s ability to combat abuse. “Let’s just make it universal law” Cafardi suggested. He noted that this would remove the need for bishops in individual countries to request approval repeatedly.

Yet, the Vatican has resisted a one-size-fits-all approach, citing the need for proportionality and the recognition of cultural differences. This stance has led to lighter punishments in some countries compared to US standards, drawing criticism from survivors and advocates.

Abuse survivors and officials also demanded a clarification about the application and applicability of Vos Estis Lux Mundi, the Vatican document covering abuse, issued in 2019.

Anne Barrett Doyle, co-director of BishopAccountability.org, told the National Catholic Reporter that the law’s impact has been “insignificant”.

“We have no idea how many bishops have been investigated under Vos Estis. BishopAccountability tries to count them, but the information is so vague” she said.

“Safeguarding is not just a legal or organisational matter—it is a moral and spiritual imperative” Rev. Zollner said. “Only by confronting the past openly and taking decisive action can we begin to rebuild the trust that has been so severely broken.”

