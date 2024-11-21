White Ribbon riders raising awareness

On Sunday the White Ribbon riders set out from Gore on their South Island ride to raise awareness about stopping violence in New Zealand.

White Ribbon was started as a men’s movement in Canada in 1991, aiming to promote healthy masculinity and reduce violence against women and children.

The riders were welcomed by Soroptimist International of Gore, who hosted a potluck dinner for the 12 motorcyclists and supporters on Saturday.

On Sunday Richard Ellena, one of the riders, preached at the Anglican church alongside some of the riders who shared stories of their involvement in the ride.

Finally, riders were offered a bit of lunch at the church before setting off.

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.