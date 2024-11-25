According to Christopher Hale, co-founder of Catholics for Harris, the Democratic Party’s inability to connect with Catholic voters cost Vice President Kamala Harris the 2024 election.

In an op-ed for Newsweek, Hale blamed the defeat on a lack of faith outreach and a perceived “God problem” within the party.

Exit polls revealed that 58% of Catholic voters supported President-elect Donald Trump, while only 40% backed Harris. This contrasts starkly with 2020, when 52% of Catholic voters chose Joe Biden and 47% supported Trump.

Hale attributed the shift to the Democrats’ failure to prioritise religious voters. He criticised Harris’ decision to skip the Al Smith Dinner, a longstanding Catholic charity event hosted by the Archdiocese of New York.

Instead of attending, Harris sent a pre-recorded message.

Hale dismissed the video as ineffective and emblematic of a broader discomfort with engaging faith communities.

Political cost

Hale argued that the party’s increasing alignment with secular and progressive values often sidelines faith-based perspectives, particularly on issues like abortion.

The founder of Catholics for Harris noted that while many Catholics support legal abortion under certain conditions, the party’s unwavering stance post-Dobbs v Jackson alienated moderate and pro-life Catholics.

“This inflexibility makes it difficult for pro-life or moderately pro-choice Catholics to feel at home within the party, despite aligning with its position on other critical issues like poverty, health care and immigration” he said.

Hale highlighted the political cost of this approach, pointing out that Catholics are a diverse and influential voting bloc, especially in battleground states.

Inclusive approach needed

He urged Democrats to adopt “a more inclusive approach that acknowledges the importance of faith in the lives of millions of Americans”.

This includes outreach to faith voters and participation in events like the Al Smith Dinner.

Trump’s campaign by contrast positioned Republicans as defenders of religious freedom, drawing in Catholic voters who felt neglected by the Democrats.

Hale warned that ignoring Catholic concerns allows Republicans to dominate the narrative among faith communities.

Hale rejected the notion that Democrats should avoid engaging with Catholic leadership due to scandals or ideological differences.

“Forty million persuadable voters shouldn’t be ignored and punished for the behaviour, beliefs and sins of their leaders” he argued.

