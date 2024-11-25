Cemetery picnics are a thing for Catholics

I recently went on a date in a cemetery. A picnic, in fact. And it was delightful.

I’ll stop you before you get too far down the road of thinking that myself, or the man, are the macabre sort, with a weird interest in the deceased.

Visiting cemeteries, especially in the month of November, is a Catholic thing to do.

And the aforementioned man and I are both very Catholic.

And, further, picnicking in cemeteries was once a fashionable thing to do.

During the 19th and early 20th centuries, graveyards across America, Europe, and parts of Asia and the Mediterranean, were full of the still-breathing general public.

An internet search of picnics in cemeteries will produce an abundance of black-and-white photographs, of these graveyard get-togethers. Continue reading

News category: Odd Spot.