Christian faith that does not work for the poor becomes ‘harmless devotion’

Pope Francis said a Christian faith that does not disturb the powers that be and cannot generate a serious commitment to charity becomes an innocuous devotion.

“Christian hope, fulfilled in Jesus and realised in his kingdom, needs us and our commitment, needs our faith expressed in works of charity, needs Christians who do not look the other way,” the pope said on Nov 17, celebrating Mass for the World Day of the Poor in St Peter’s Basilica.

“We are the ones that must make his grace shine forth through lives steeped in compassion and charity that become signs of the Lord’s presence, always close to the suffering of the poor in order to heal their wounds and transform their fate,” he said.

