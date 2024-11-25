Hīkoi makes for record day on Wellington public transport

Wellington’s public transport patronage records were shattered on Tuesday as more than 42,000 marched the capital’s streets in a hīkoi against the Treaty Principles Bill.

Metlink estimated 84,000 people took the train and 80,000 took the bus, making Tuesday the busiest day on record.

Thomas Nash, the Greater Wellington Regional Council’s transport committee chairperson, was not surprised. Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts, Pope, Spiritual Reading, Unlisted resources.