Proposed name suppression law change would give victims final say on offenders remaining secret

Sexual offenders would need the approval of their victims in order to keep their names secret, while people who have fallen prey to crimes like revenge porn will get automatic suppression under a proposed new law change.

The proposal, announced today by Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith, would essentially give victims of sexual offending more say in what happens in court when it comes to name suppression.

It also protects a wider number of victims by extending who is entitled to automatic suppression. Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts, Pope, Spiritual Reading, Unlisted resources.