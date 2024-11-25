Seymour brushes off his hapū’s Treaty Principles perspective

Act Party leader David Seymour, who has whakapapa to Ngāti Rēhia hapū through his mother, rejects criticism from his hapū and others who accuse him of violating Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

Despite his claim of Maori ancestry, he is defending his Treaty Principles Bill.

His comments came as a hīkoi opposing the bill reached Parliament, backed by passionate speeches and strong objections from Māori leaders.

Leaders voice Hapū concerns

Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Rēhia issued a statement condemning Seymour’s proposed legislation, calling it a threat to mana Māori motuhake (Māori self-determination).

“Ngāti Rēhia oppose everything this bill stands for” the rūnanga said, urging Seymour to withdraw the bill which they say contradicts the principles his ancestors fought for.

They also expressed fears the bill would harm Māori communities.

“He has disregarded our voice and continued with this divisive kaupapa” their statement read.

Seymour stands firm on individual freedoms

Seymour responded by emphasising his belief in individual freedom over collective identity, stating he does not feel obligated to follow the perspectives of his hapū.

“If the proposition is that being Māori means I have to bow down and follow leadership, then that’s not a very attractive proposition” Seymour told Local Democracy Reporting.

“The idea that I have to think the same as every ancestor I have.”

He also dismissed the hīkoi’s objections as lacking coherence, while acknowledging the intensity of Māori-related discussions at his public meetings.

Highly contentious remarks at ACT meeting

NZ Herald reports that at an Act Party meeting in New Plymouth on Wednesday, Seymour’s audience voiced sharp criticisms of Māori issues, reflecting the polarising nature of the debate.

One attendee compared Māori to seagulls, suggesting continued government support led to dependency.

Another claimed the Treaty had been reinterpreted over time to serve a Māori elite, while another dismissed pre-colonial Māori society as violent.

