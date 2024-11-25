Trump picks several Catholics for Cabinet

President-elect Donald Trump has chosen several Catholics to serve in his Cabinet and other parts of his administration, including environmental lawyer Robert F Kennedy Jr, three-term Sen Marco Rubio, Rep Elise Stefanik, and, in an announcement Monday evening, former Rep Sean Duffy.

The 45th and soon-to-be 47th president made over a dozen announcements within 10 days of his electoral victory over Vice President Kamala Harris. Many of his Cabinet nominees and other administration official picks have yet to be announced.

Among the Catholics Trump has chosen for his Cabinet are Kennedy, who was nominated to be the secretary of Health and Human Services; Rubio as secretary of state; Stefanik as ambassador to the United Nations; John Ratcliffe, nominated as director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA); and Duffy for secretary of transportation.

