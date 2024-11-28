3000 join Māori electoral roll after Treaty Principles Bill hīkoi

The Māori electoral roll has grown by more than 3000 people – after organisers of the hīkoi mō te Tiriti promoted a switch from the general roll.

Data from the Electoral Commission up to 25 November showed 2262 people changed from the general roll to the Māori roll – up from 59 in October. Just 28 people changed from Māori roll to general roll.

There were also 862 new enrolments on the Māori roll – up from 29 the previous month. All up, there were 3096 more people on the Māori roll than at the start of the month. Read more

